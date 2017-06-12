Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber Sits Against Right-Hander Once Again

Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Kyle Schwarber

(CBS) Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber is out of the starting lineup Monday against the Mets at Citi Field, the second straight day he’s sat against an opposing right-handed starter.

Manager Joe Maddon had expressed a willingness previously to sit the lefty-swinging Schwarber against left-handers, and now his playing time is dwindling lately against right-handers too. Schwarber has struggled early in the season, hitting .171 with a .295 on-base percentage and a .677 OPS. He has swung the bat a little better of late, drilling a pinch-hit homer Sunday after having three extra-base hits last Wednesday against the Marlins.

Jon Jay will lead off and play center field for the Cubs when they face Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Ben Zobrist is in left field, while Jason Heyward mans right field. Right-hander John Lackey starts for the Cubs.

