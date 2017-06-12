Cubs Select Pitchers With Both Of Their 1st-Round Picks

(CBS) As they indicated they would, the Cubs focused on pitching in the first round of the MLB amateur draft Monday night.
Chicago selected left-hander Brendon Little from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota at No. 27 overall. A short time later, the Cubs selected LSU right-hander Alex Lange at No. 30 overall.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Little was 5-3 with a 2.53 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings this past season at State College of Florida, which is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association. The 20-year-old Little was the No. 36 prospect on MLB.com and is lauded by scouts for having a quality curveball.
The 6-foot-, 200-pound Lange is 9-5 with a 2.92 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 innings this season. The season is still alive for he and the Tigers as well, as they’ve advanced to the College World Series in Omaha.
The 21-year-old Lange was MLB.com’s 23rd-ranked prospect.
The Cubs’ next pick comes at No. 67 overall Monday night.