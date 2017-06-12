7-Year-Old Girl Visits CPD Officers, As Part Of A Mission To Hug Cops In All 50 States

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl from Louisiana is traveling around the country with her family – giving hugs to police officers.

Her mission: “Rosalyn’s mission is to journey throughout the country as a beacon of light, love and joy. She wishes to unite communities by demonstrating her sincere love and appreciation, for those who have committed their lives to serving and protecting the people of our nation,” her website, Rosalyn Loves reads.

And on Monday she embraced Chicago.

A large group of officers on bike and on horseback greeted Rosalyn Baldwin near Butler Field on Monroe Street.

“Do you want to give the police officers hugs?” one officer asked.

Rosalyn Baldwin was a little shy when she first due to the police horses, but then she started hugging.

And Chicago police gave Rosalyn a few things in return.

“We appreciate you,” one officer said.

“Good,” Rosalyn said.

Rosalyn told Officer LeMonica Rider, an African American, “You kind of look like me.”

“Yes, and when she said that it melted my heart. I think it’s the hair. We have similar hair. And we’re similar color, too. So yeah. That just melted my heart.”

Chicago was Rosalyn’s 16th state she has visited. She is using a GoFundMe page to help pay for the traveling expenses. So far she has raised $3,818 of her $7,000 goal.

Rosalyn hopes to hug officers in all 50 states to show her love and appreciation for law enforcement.

Rosalyn explained to WAFB, a CBS affliate in Baton Rouge, why she chose hugs.

“Because that’s the best thing of all, make them feel blessed,” Rosalyn Baldwin said. “God told me to go on this little adventure and hug police because of all they’ve done for us, they even risk their lives sometimes.”

She and her family have been traveling around the country to complete her mission. You can follow her travels and hugs on her “Rosalyn Loves” Facebook page or website.

Rosalyn said she wants to be a veterinarian so she can take care of K9 police dogs in the future.

You can watch part of the meeting between Rosalyn and CPD on our Facebook page.