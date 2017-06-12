A New Item Of Clothing Has The Internet Buzzing – “Sexy Chest” Swimsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — When you think you have seen it all, there is always something else that appears and surprises you.

The latest? The “Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit.”

A California clothing company called Beloved Shirts who creates unique clothing for men and women, has recently created a one-piece swimsuit with a realistic screenprint of a man’s hairy chest, torso, and back.

The swimsuit is offered in three different colors to match with your skin tone – natural, tan, and dark – and is available in six sizes, XS to XXL.

The “Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit” also comes with the slogan: “Make the pool boy say ‘WTF!'”

So if you want to scare others away or just want to be a walking conversation piece, then this swimsuit is perfect for you and is on sale! The suit originally selling for $59.95 is now on sale for $44.95.

Many took to Twitter after seeing the swimsuit on Instagram and had quite a lot to say.

“No, we’re absolutely not doing this,” wrote one Twitter user, with a picture of the hairy swimsuit.

The tweet received many replies including: “WHOOOO would NEED this?” “I want to delete this image from my brain,” “that’s disturbing,” “this is why God doesn’t talk to us anymore,” “I’m disgusted,” and more.

no we're absolutely not doing this pic.twitter.com/N0Kd1BCFEe — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 8, 2017

WHOOOO would NEED this!?!? RT @elijahdaniel: no we're absolutely not doing this pic.twitter.com/klmjpB7hr7 — Lord FarSQUAAA (@TheWhiteNinja99) June 8, 2017

And if you thought a swimsuit was scary enough, the brand also offers a “Sexy Chest Tracksuit,” which is a full-body tracksuit rendition of the bathing suit.

The “sexy” (or not so sexy) tracksuit is yours for a price of $119.95.

But wait, there is more!

If you are not that into hair and prefer a more sculpted, waxed body the Beloved Shirts offers a “Work Out Bod One-Piece Swimsuit.”

The swimsuit features a realistic screenprint of a man’s sculpted body, with no hair on the front or the back. This swimsuit is also on sale for $44.95.

And if you are more into the inside of the body, the company also offers a “Human Anatomy” one-piece swimsuit.

And we must point out, although the swimsuit looks to be worn by women, it could quite possibly be unisex, as seen on the company’s Instagram.

Beloved Shirts offers an interesting selection of other swimsuits, as well as t-shirts, which they are known for, featuring popular junk foods, including pepperoni pizza, doughnuts, and ramen.

And if you truly love the Sexy Chest Swimsuit, the company is hosting an Instagram contest where you could win the suit. Check out their post on Beloved Shirts.