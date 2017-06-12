Residents Displaced After Explosion Rocks Neighborhood In Suburban Marengo

MARENGO (CBS) — Neighbors are cleaning up damage after a massive explosion in the far northwest suburban town of Marengo.

Two homes were destroyed and about 50 surrounding homes were damaged after the explosion, CBS 2 Charlie DeMar reports.

The homeowners where the blast orginated were out of town at the time.

Many displaced families were brought to Marengo High School where the Red Cross is helping out

It all happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue.

Two residents were rescued from their home but no major injuries were reported.

On Monday, residents began picked up the pieces.

“It’s like a PTSD experience,” one resident said. “It doesn’t really sink in. For people who lost everything, I can’t even imagine.”

The cause is under investigation.