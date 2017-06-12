Memorial Service For Jimmy Piersall Set For June 23

(CBS) The memorial service for the late Jimmy Piersall will be held June 23.
The service will start at 10 a.m. at Wheaton Bible Church at 27W500 North Avenue in West Chicago. The public is welcome to attend the memorial service. The interment will be private.
A 17-year MLB veteran who was also a broadcaster for the White Sox in the early 1980s, Piersall passed away on June 3 at 87.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center. Donations in Piersall’s memory should be designated for “Movement Disorders Research and Programs and the Marshall Goldin, MD — Abt Family Endowed Scholarship.” Those memorial gifts can be sent to Rush University Medical Center, 1700 West Van Buren, Suite 250, Chicago, Illinois 60612 or by visiting http://rush.convio.net/jpiersall.