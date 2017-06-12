Smith, Garcia Power White Sox Past Orioles, 10-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 10-7, on Monday night.

The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.

Smith set the tone with a two-run drive in the second against Wade Miley (2-4) and finished with a career-best three RBIs.

Garcia added an RBI double in a four-run third and drove in two more with a single in the fourth to give Chicago an 8-2 lead.

Matt Davidson had an RBI single and solo homer. Melky Cabrera had three of Chicago’s 14 hits. Jose Abreu added a single, a ground-rule double and scored twice.

Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched one-hit ball over 2 1/3 innings after Mike Pelfrey struggled, and the White Sox picked up the win after a 2-7 road trip.

Baltimore made a run late in the game, with Trey Mancini’s three-run homer against Gregory Infante in the eighth cutting it to 10-6. But it wasn’t enough after Miley failed to make it out of the third in his second straight start.

He gave up six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. The left-hander lasted just 2 2/3 against Pittsburgh last week, and his ERA has jumped from 2.82 to 3.97 in his past two starts.

Pelfrey lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits while walking five. He also hit a batter. Pelfrey got out of a bases loaded jam in the third when Chris Davis hit a fly to right.

Davis then left the game with a strained right oblique.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 3B Manny Machado hit two singles after missing four games because of an injured left hand and wrist. . All-Star closer Zach Britton (strained left forearm) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday in Sarasota, Fla. Because of uncertain weather in Sarasota, Britton is scheduled to throw in a live batting practice/simulated game situation Thursday at High-A Frederick. Britton remains on track to make a rehab start Monday at Short-A Aberdeen.

White Sox: RHP Nate Jones had a second MRI after symptoms of neuritis in his pitching elbow returned, putting his rehabilitation on hold. Jones did not accompany the White Sox on their nine-game trip to Detroit, Tampa Bay and Cleveland. … OF Leury Garcia was to have X-rays after jamming his left middle finger twice on the bases at Cleveland on Sunday. Manager Rick Renteria was, however, encouraged by what he saw on Monday.

UP NEXT

Chicago and Baltimore send struggling starters to the mound with LHP Derek Holland (4-6, 3.99 ERA) starting for the White Sox and RHP Alec Asher (2-4, 4.35) going for the Orioles. Holland is 0-3 with a 10.38 ERA in his past three starts. Asher hasn’t been much better in that stretch, going 1-2 with a 9.49 ERA.

