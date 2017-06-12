Southwest Flight Reports Engine Trouble, Lands At O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing at O’Hare International Airport, shortly after taking off from Midway on Monday.
The pilot on Flight 1914, en route from Midway to Winsdor Locks, Conn., reported a mechanical issue, possibly a problem with an engine.
The plane landed around 2:30 p.m. at O’Hare and there were no reports of any injuries.
A flight recording indicates that pilot declared an emergency and reported to air traffic control that the plane “lost an engine.’
In a statement, Southwest spokesman, Dan Landson said: “The Crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1914 from Chicago Midway to Hartford safely diverted the aircraft to Chicago O’Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff due to reported issues with one of the aircraft engines.
“We are in the process of sending another aircraft to O’Hare to get our 139 Customers to Hartford this evening.
“The original aircraft is being taken out of service for a maintenance review.”