Police Warn Of Armed Robberies In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about two recent armed robberies in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
In both incidents, the suspects walked up to victims, displayed a black handgun, racked the slide and then robbed the victims of their personal items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
One robbery happened at 6:30 a.m. June 3 in the 4600 block of West Adams, while the other robbery occurred about 2:15 a.m. June 2 in the 100 block of North Pulaski, police said.
One suspect is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man, thought to be between 18 and 23 years old, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and may have been traveling in a black car with two accomplices.
The other two suspects are described as 18 to 23-year-old black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
