White Sox Select Missouri State 3B Jake Burger At No. 11 Overall

(CBS) The White Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB amateur draft Monday evening on one of the top college bats available.
Chicago selected Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger at No. 11 overall. The 21-year-old Burger hit .328 with 22 homers, 65 RBIs and a .648 slugging percentage in 63 games in 2017. He was a .339 hitter with 47 homers across three college seasons.
“Last year we felt that we added the best left-handed power in the country (in taking Zack Collins in the first round), and this year we feel that we added the best right-handed power in the country,” White Sox director of scouting Nick Hostetler said. “We identified Jake early and knew he was a guy – hit wise – was exactly what we wanted to do as an organization.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Burger currently projects as a third baseman but with limited range some scouts believe his future could be at first base. He was the Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.
Burger was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2016 as a sophomore, when he had 21 homers and 72 RBIs and was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award given to the top amateur player.
Burger was recommended by White Sox scout Clay Overcash. He is the fifth third baseman selected by the White Sox in the first round since 1965 and the first since 2004, when they took Josh Fields.
The White Sox next pick at No. 49 overall in the second round later Monday evening. The first two rounds are held Monday, while rounds three to 10 take place Tuesday. Rounds 11 to 40 are conducted Wednesday.