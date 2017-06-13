2 Stabbed At North Avenue Beach During Fight: Police

June 13, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: North Avenue Beach, stabbing

(CBS) — Two men were stabbed at Chicago’s North Avenue Beach Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Shore Drive, Chicago Police said.

Police tell WBBM Newsradio two people got into a fight. One male had a knife, and the other had a broken beer bottle. Both sustained multiple stab wounds.

One victim is a 25-year-old male who sustained a laceration to the chest. The second individual was a 35-year-old, who had a stab wound to the face, knee and wrist, Chicago police said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch