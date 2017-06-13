2 Stabbed At North Avenue Beach During Fight: Police

(CBS) — Two men were stabbed at Chicago’s North Avenue Beach Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Shore Drive, Chicago Police said.
Police tell WBBM Newsradio two people got into a fight. One male had a knife, and the other had a broken beer bottle. Both sustained multiple stab wounds.
One victim is a 25-year-old male who sustained a laceration to the chest. The second individual was a 35-year-old, who had a stab wound to the face, knee and wrist, Chicago police said.
Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said.