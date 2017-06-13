Bears Considering Move Of Kyle Long To Left Guard, Josh Sitton To Right Guard

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long could be on the move again once he returns to the field.

Still recovering from ankle surgery and healing a torn labrum, Long will be evaluated at left guard when he returns in training camp. In that scenario, he would switch with Josh Sitton, who would flip from left guard to right guard.

Bears coach John Fox wouldn’t delve into details on why the switch would be beneficial.

“We’re messing around with (Sitton) and Kyle both playing opposite sides, whether one’s on the left, one’s on the right,” Fox said, citing flexibility. “We’ll get those looks in camp — we got plenty of time. That versatility, you got to understand, we go into games and typically there’s several linemen you use, so now you have to swing everything, five guys taking up starting positions, we have two guys aligned on game day to compensate. You have to have flexibility.”

The Bears moved Long to right tackle in 2015, a move reversed a year ago when he returned to right guard. Sitton does have experience at right guard during his time in Green Bay, though he later moved to left guard. He signed with the Bears just prior to Week 1 in 2016 and became the starter at left guard.

Sitton remains limited in mini-camp with an injury that the Bears refuse to disclose. He’s expected to be ready for training camp.

Long’s status for the beginning of training camp is in jeopardy. He just began explosive movements last week. Fox described his recovery as six to seven weeks from completion, and the Bears report to training camp six weeks from Wednesday.

