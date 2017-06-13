Cyclists Push Through Hot Morning For Bike To Work Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday’s sweltering temperatures didn’t stop cyclists from pedaling through on Tuesday for Bike To Work Week.

A dozen cyclists rode the Illinois Prairie Path from Elmhurst to the DuPage County Government Center in Wheaton on Tuesday.

Only a couple of the riders actually work at the DuPage County Government Center.

John Loesch rides his bike to work most days, a 26-mile trip from Villa Park to Bloomingdale. Temperatures were already in the 80s by 8 a.m., but Loesch wasn’t worried about getting too sweaty on his ride.

“It’s not a race. You’re commuting for work, so you can ride at a speed that doesn’t make you completely drenched with sweat,” he said.

Loesch said even if you are a bit gamey after riding to work, there are plenty of products available to do sponge baths when you get to work.

“It’s very easy to clean up. There are plenty of products available that will let you take a really nice sponge bath,” he said.

Avid biker Kim Messina works in downtown Chicago, but joined the cyclists on the Prairie Path to Wheaton. She usually bikes two miles to the Metra station on her way to work each morning.

“It’s great exercise. One less car on the street. The suburban sprawl in Elmhurst has gotten really bad,” she said.

Bruce Flowers said he doesn’t usually ride his bike to work.

“It’s the annual event for me. Today’s my birthday, so I thought I would make it special,” he said.

The cyclists said taking your bike to work is good for your health and saves you money.