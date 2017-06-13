Chef Marcela Valladolid LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with co-host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen” and author of cookbook “Casa Marcela: Recipes and Food Stories of My Life in the Californias”, Chef Marcela Valladolid!

On June 20th, 2017 at 2:30PM, Chef Marcela Valladolid will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 18 or older to enter.

The contest begins on 6/5 and ends on 6/14 at 11:59pm. Thirty (30) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 6/15 at approximately 10am. Approximate prize value is N/A.

Chef Marcela Valladolid

Growing up around expert and traditional cooks in Tijuana, Mexico, Chef Marcela was raised to be passionate about food. To pursue her growing love for food full time and enrolled in the Los Angeles Culinary Institute. She continued her education at the Ritz Escoffier Cooking School in Paris where she became trained as a classic French pastry chef. Marcela then returned home to run a catering company in Tijuana. Marcela eventually parlayed her classical training and skills to become a food editor at Bon Appétit magazine. She crossed into TV when she landed her own cooking show on Discovery en Español called Relatos con Sabor and was selected as one of the contenders on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.

In August 2009, Marcela was given the chance to showcase her family recipes when she released her first cookbook titled FRESH MEXICO: 100 Simple Recipes for True Mexican Flavor (Clarkson Potter). The book was very well received reaching the #1 cookbook spot on Amazon.com on more than one occasion. Soon after her book release, she landed a dream job as the host of her own Food Network show, “Mexican Made Easy.”

Marcela released a second cookbook called Mexican Made Easy (Clarkson Potter) on September 27, 2011. It earned the #1 Mexican cookbook spot on Amazon.com more than once and Marcela landed appearances on the Today show, The Talk, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Rachael Ray show and more.

In 2012, Marcela and her family announced the release of an organic tequila line in the United States called Hacienda de la Flor, and in the fall of 2013, she teamed up with Safeway stores to release her very own product line called “Marcela Valladolid” featuring several dozen products available nationwide.

In the summer of 2013, Marcela was named a judge on “The American Baking Competition” that aired nationally on CBS and appeared on The Talk and The Chew in support of the series debut.

Currently, Marcela shares hosting duties on “The Kitchen” the Emmy nominated talk show on The Food Network alongside Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian.

On a personal note, she is the mother to two wonderful sons Fausto and David and recently welcomed a baby girl.

In the Spring 2017, Marcela officially launched her third cookbook titled, Casa Marcela: Recipes and Food Stories of My Life in the Californias. This release marks Marcela's most personal and intimate cookbook yet, inviting readers to her table to discover a vibrant culture centered on food, family, home and friends. Using her San Diego home as the backdrop Casa Marcela is visually stunning and filled with stories from Marcela's two-country childhood and travels offering up simple recipes for the home cook.

