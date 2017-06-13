Chicago Police Officer Charged With DUI

(CBS) – A Chicago police officer was charged with driving under the influence after his superiors noticed signs he was impaired Tuesday, officials said.
Officer Dale Jesionowski was starting his shift at the 8th District and had not hit the streets when a lieutenant and sergeant conducted a field sobriety test on him, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells CBS 2.
Police say Jesionowski was charged, but details weren’t immediately available from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“We take this matter very seriously. The officer has been relieved of police powers pending a thorough investigation,” the department said in a prepared statement.