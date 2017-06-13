Woman Charged With Endangerment After Child Found Alone At Rainbow Beach Park

June 13, 2017 3:59 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with endangerment after a child was found alone Sunday evening at Rainbow Beach Park on the South Side.

Shadonna J. McFadden, 28, faces one misdemeanor count of child endangerment, according to Chicago Police.

A toddler was found Sunday evening at Rainbow Beach Park, 2873 E. 75th St. (Credit: Chicago Police)

The boy, between 2- and 3-years old, was found about 9:50 p.m. Sunday at the beach at 2873 E. 75th St., police said.

Police said Monday morning the boy had been identified and his family located.

McFadden, of northwest suburban Carpentersville, is scheduled to appear in court June 27 at Cook County Court Branch 60-2.

Police did not say how the woman and boy are related.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

