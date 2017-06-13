LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Cubs Start Day 2 Of MLB Draft By Selecting Pitchers Keegan Thompson, Erich Uelmen

June 13, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: 2017 MLB amateur draft, Chicago Cubs, Erich Uelman, Keegan Thompson

(CBS) The Cubs continued to focus on pitching as the second day of the MLB amateur draft got going Tuesday, as they selected Auburn right-hander Keegan Thompson in the third round and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo right-hander Erich Uelmen in the fourth round.

The 22-year-old Thompson was 7-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 15 starts for the Tigers this past season. He struck out 75 batters in 93 1/3 innings and held opponents to a .200 batting average. He’s previously played for the under-16 and under-18 USA national teams.

Scouts view Thompson’s best pitch as his curveball, and his fastball usually sits in the low 90s. He missed 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 21-year-old Uelman was 4-8 with a 2.93 ERA in 15 starts for Cal Poly this past season. He struck out 100 batters and walked 23 in 98 1/3 innings.

In the fifth round, the Cubs selected outfielder Nelson Velazquez, an 18-year-old prep player from Florida.

In the sixth round, they took 18-year-old right-hander Jeremy Estrada from Palm Desert High in California. They followed it by selecting 21-year-old Fresno State left-hander Ricky Tyler Thomas in the seventh round.

In the eighth round, the Cubs took 21-year-old MIT third baseman Austin Filiere.

