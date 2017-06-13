Dog Rescued After Jumping In Lake Near Ohio Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers rescued a dog that jumped into Lake Michigan after running away when he was in a car involved in a crash on Lake Shore Drive.
Police said four cars crashed on Lake Shore Drive near Ohio Street Beach, after a Toyota Camry swerved in front of a GMC Terrain. The Terrain then struck a Chevy Malibu, which crashed into a Dodge Durango.
A dog that was in one of the vehicles jumped out, ran across the Lakefront Trail, and dove into Lake Michigan, police said.
Responding officers pulled the large black and white spotted dog out of the water, and it began running back and forth on the Lakefront Trail until officers managed to get a leash on it.
A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who were involved in the crash were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with back pain, officials said.
Police said a person who fled from the Camry after the crash was detained.