Feds Hit YouTube Star With Child-Porn Charges

(CBS) — A Chicago area singer whose YouTube channel has more than half a million subscribers has been arrested and charged with two counts of making child pornography.
Austin Jones, 24, lives in Bloomingdale.
His music videos have had 24 million views.
Now the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago says Jones has made child porn by encouraging young female fans to send him videos of them naked and dancing.
The federal complaint details videos and conversations with two 14-year-old girls.
In one, the complaint says, he tried to get a girl to take all her clothes off, telling her, “I know you’re trying your hardest to prove you’re my biggest fan. And I don’t want to have to find someone else.”
Jones has already appeared in court and now faces a bond hearing. Read the complaint.