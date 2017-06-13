Man Killed In Wilmington Rollover Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in single-vehicle rollover crash early Monday in southwest suburban Wilmington.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a report that a vehicle had left the roadway on Route 53 just south of Arsenal Road, according to Wilmington police.
Witnesses told officers that the white Ford pickup truck sped past them while driving south, but they lost sight of the vehicle, police said. The witnesses then said they spotted the truck in a farm field, on its side, prompting them to call 911.
The truck had left the roadway and rolled over multiple times, authorities said. The driver, 51-year-old Jerald E. Saragossa, was thrown from the vehicle and found about 100 feet south of Arsenal Road. He was the only occupant of the truck.
Saragossa, who lived in Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:53 a.m., according to the Will County coroner’s office. Preliminary autopsy results Monday determined he died from multiple injuries he suffered in the “pickup truck mishap.”
The Will County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash, but Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold said it will take several weeks for them to complete the investigation.
