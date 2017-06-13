Mayor Emanuel Ignores Request About Having The Courts Monitor CPD Changes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is side-stepping a challenge from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan about having the courts oversee the City of Chicago’s efforts to reform the police department.
Attorney General Madigan is among those who say Mayor Emanuel should hold to his promise earlier this year to have court oversight of police reform in the city. The Mayor has more recently suggested an independent monitor could oversee the efforts. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Rather than address Madigan’s words head on, Emanuel stressed the need for reform, for independent eyes and transparency. He said there is general agreement on those goals.
The only question, he said, is whether there should be an independent outside monitor, or whether the courts should be involved.
In his remarks to reporters, the Mayor asked the question, but didn’t answer it.