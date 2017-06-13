Mike Glennon Leading While Learning With Bears

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — New Bears receiver Kendall Wright can relate to starting quarterback Mike Glennon.

The NFL can be a cruel business. Four years ago, Wright had set a Titans record for receptions in a season with 94. This offseason, he was then cast off by the organization and let into free agency, where the Bears added him to be a target for Glennon.

Glennon was the Buccaneers’ starter at quarterback for 13 games in 2013, then lost his job a season later and had played in just two games in the past two years. Now, the Bears have made Glennon their starting quarterback and are giving Wright an opportunity at receiver.

They’ve both embraced the fresh start and opportunity in Chicago, and Wright has come away impressed with Glennon.

“Mike is a leader,” Wright said. “It’s like he was born to be a leader. He has taken that role and this team like it’s his. That’s how he acts and that’s how he goes about his business every day.

“He’s a really good quarterback. He was just caught in a bad situation where he was last year. But he can really sling the football, he can really throw it. I really think he’s the leader, and he’s going to be the quarterback for this team.”

As the 27-year-old Glennon readied for his fifth NFL season, the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick. The goal is to develop Trubisky while Glennon will be given the opportunity to lead the team in 2017.

Ever since arriving in Chicago, Glennon has taken leadership of the team. There have been group outings to a Bulls game and Jason Aldean concert. Lately, he had gathered a group to watch the NBA Finals.

Glennon is now attempting to get a better grasp on the Bears’ offense. He’s working through divided reps with Trubisky and Connor Shaw as backup Mark Sanchez recovers from a knee injury.

“There’s been some good things,” Glennon said Tuesday. “There’s been some thing we need to work on. But just overall, (working on) getting more comfortable in the offense, getting just every rep counts. Every time I’m out there is probably the first time I’ve run the play in this particular offense, so every time I’m out there, it matters. And the more we do that, the more we’ll grow as an offense.

“There’s one thing knowing things from an X’s and O’s standpoint. There’s another just going out and executing it and actually doing it on the field against a defense. Every rep allows me an opportunity to do something that I haven’t necessarily done here. So the more reps I get, the more comfortable I’ll be.”

