Man Wounded In Rogers Park Shooting

June 13, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Rogers Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 32-year-old was in an alley in the 1500 block of West Morse and got involved in an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

