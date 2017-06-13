Trump Stops In Milwaukee As Sessions Is Grilled In D.C.

(CBS) — As U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions testified before a Senate committee, President Trump campaigned near Chicago to discuss repealing Obamacare.
Healthcare and jobs was the president’s theme Tuesday.
“Millions of American families, and I mean millions, continue to suffer from Obamacare while congressional Democrats obstruct our efforts to rescue them,” Trump said earlier Tuesday.
The president arrived at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, focusing on the plight of two Wisconsin couples whose health care premiums have soared under the Affordable Care Act.
“Obamacare is one of the greatest catastrophes that our country has signed into law, and the victims are innocent, hard-working Americans,” Trump said.
The president headed to Waukesha County Technical College, where he was expected to tout corporate apprenticeship programs to help fill the skills gap in the marketplace and provide an alternative to people who aren’t going to college.
The president also was to hit the fundraising trail, headlining a dinner hosted by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, with donations ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 a head.