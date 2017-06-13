Boy, 15, Shot And Killed In West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night while sitting in an SUV in the West Lawn neighborhood.
The boy was a passenger in a red Chevy Trailblazer near 59th and Pulaski, when a white Dodge Charger pulled up behind the SUV around 10:30 p.m., and someone in the car opened fire.
The boy was shot in the back and the head.
The SUV came to a stop about a mile away at 51st and Pulaski, where an ambulance picked him up and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.
There were several surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting, but police have not said if the attack was caught on video.