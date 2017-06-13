Levine: Matt Davidson’s Boom-Or-Bust Results Marked By Grand Slam In Win Over Orioles

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The curious case of White Sox third baseman/designated hitter Matt Davidson continues, as he has some of the strangest numbers in baseball.

It was the positive end of the strange stats that helped the White Sox on Tuesday evening, as the 26-year-old Davidson hit hit first career grand slam to help lead his team to a 6-1 win against the Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Davidson’s team-leading 12th homer came in the sixth inning off Baltimore’s Alec Asher and broke open a 2-1 nailbiter.

“That swing felt pretty good,” Davidson said. “You really don’t feel anything when you hit them like that.”

The 438-foot blast was typical of the long homers that Davidson was known for in his minor league career. Finally get a chance this season to play somewhat regularly at the big league level, Davidson is now finding some rhythm and confidence.

“I am enjoying the playing time,” he said. “I still have a lot of stuff to work on, both sides of the ball. I am excited to be here.”

Davidson has often been an all-or-nothing batter, as he leads the team in homers and also strikeouts (67) in 163 at-bats, which is fewer than many teammates. Davidson is striking out at a 38.3 percent clip while homering once every 13.6 at-bats. He’s hitting .245.

He should get a chance to play more often moving forward as the White Sox continue their rebuild and have third baseman Todd Frazier on the trade market.

“I am not one to be happy striking out,” Davidson said. “I know it is high this year. We had a tough stretch with a lot of No. 1 starters we faced. I kind of got out of my rhythm. I was swinging at balls. All young guys in the league are being waited on to swing themselves into bad counts. The successful hitters do not swing themselves into those counts. When I stay in the zone, I do pretty well.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.