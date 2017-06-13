WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

White Sox Select New Mexico OF Luis Gonzalez In 3rd Round Of MLB Draft

June 13, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Lincoln Henzman, luis gonzalez

(CBS) The White Sox drafted New Mexico outfielder Luis Gonzalez at No. 87 overall in the third round of the MLB amateur draft Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Gonzalez, who bats and throws lefty, hit .361 with eight homers, 42 RBIs, 62 runs and a .500 on-base percentage in 55 games for the Lobos this past season.

In the fourth round at No. 117 overall, Chicago selected 21-year-old Louisville right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who’s 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA in 25 relief appearances this season for the Cardinals, who have advanced to the College World Series. He’s struck out 36 batters in 35 2/3 innings and walked 10 while holding foes to a .124 batting average.

In the fifth round at No. 147 overall, the White Sox took 21-year-old South Carolina right-hander Tyler Johnson.

