Suspect In Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice From Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man suspected of shooting a congressman and others at a congressional baseball practice is from Illinois, according to the Washington Post and CBS News.

The Post and CBS, citing sources, identified the suspect as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.

Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home inspection business, the Post reported. His home inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, state records show.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was shot in the hip while fielding balls at second base during batting practice at the baseball field, officials said.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), who was in the dugout, said the gunman had a high-powered rifle. Flake said Scalise was unable to move after he was shot, and he laid on the ground for several minutes before someone could get to him, because the gunman was still shooting.

“He dragged himself, after he was shot, from near second base about 10 or 15 yards into the field, just to be I think a little further away from the gunman; but he was laying motionless out there,” Flake said.

Once everyone learned the shooter was down, Flake said he ran out to Scalise to put pressure on his wound until medics could take him to a hospital.

Illinois Congressmen Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood, and John Shimkus are members of the congressional charity baseball team, but LaHood and Shimkus were not at the practice. Davis was at practice, but was not wounded.

The practice was for a bipartisan baseball game scheduled for Thursday. According to a source, when Democratic members of Congress practicing at a different ballfield miles away heard of the shooting, they immediately stopped and said a prayer together, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Because Scalise is a member of the House leadership, two Capitol Police officers were at the practice and were shot while exchanging gunfire with the suspect. A fouth person, an aide to a Texas congressman, was also wounded, according to reports.