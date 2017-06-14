Ben Zobrist’s Nagging Wrist Injury Has Cubs Weighing A DL Trip For Him

(CBS) The Cubs are considering placing infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist on the disabled list as he deals with a nagging left wrist injury.
The switch-hitting Zobrist acknowledged that the wrist continues to hamper him, saying, “It’s not getting better.” He’s not in the lineup Wednesday night as the Cubs face the Mets, and the plan is to re-evaluate his wrist and make a decision on a possible DL trip after Thursday’s off day.
Zobrist didn’t play in his team’s 14-3 win Tuesday. Ian Happ is manning second base for the second straight night Wednesday.
Zobrist is hitting .223 with seven homers, 21 RBIs and a .715 OPS in 54 games.