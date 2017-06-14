Bob Stoops Explains Why He Owns Property In Chicago, Adds He’s ‘Not Looking To Coach’ Bears

(CBS) Bob Stoops’ retirement from Oklahoma recently was a surprise to most in the college football landscape, given his continued success and the fact that many of the best coaches stay in the game long past 56 years of age.

Because of a fact and a circumstance in Chicago, it also raised this question among some: Could Stoops be angling to coach the Bears in the future?

Stoops owns two properties in the Gold Coast neighborhood in Chicago, including one he purchased for $2.25 million this year, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Bears are also coming off a 3-13 season, and many envision 2017 as a make-or-break season for coach John Fox and one in which the team may be hard-pressed to show solid progress in the win-loss column, given that it let star receiver Alshon Jeffery walk in free agency and hasn’t made any high-profile additions.

So it all adds up to … well … absolutely nothing on Stoops’ end. In an interview on the Tulsa Sports Animal, Stoops emphasized his property in Chicago has nothing to do with his coaching future.

“That’s a simple deal,” Stoops said. “I got one that fits our style and what we want to do with our family better, and I’m gonna sell the other one. I’m not looking to coach in Chicago.”

The Stoops family has used the Chicago property as a vacation home for more than a decade, as he wife loves the city.

“It has been (her favorite city) since we were in college, and we haven’t moved to Chicago,” Stoops said.