73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Reported Missing From Braidwood

June 14, 2017 6:38 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Braidwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old woman missing since Sunday night in the southwest suburb.

Kim “Kay” Gray was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Smallmouth Lane, according to Braidwood police.

She has dementia and may be confused, police said.

Kim “Kay” Gray (Source: Braidwood Police)

Gray is described as a 130-pound woman, standing 5-foot-1, police said.

The search for Gray will resume about 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Volunteers are asked to report to the city hall council chambers. In addition to volunteers, police are asking for boats and all-terrain vehicles to assist in the search.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (815) 458-2341.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

