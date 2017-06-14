Chicago Says It Doesn’t Need Federal Oversight For Police Reform

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is answering a lawsuit seeking federal court oversight of police reform by saying it can force change without a federal judge looking over it’s shoulder.
During a news conference at police headquarters, Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel repeatedly refused to say what’s objectionable about federal oversight.
“There hasn’t been any change of heart. The mayor committed to working with the Justice Department to negotiate a consent decree. The Justice Department and the attorney general have made clear that they have real concerns about a federal judge overseeing police departments. What we have done is to work with them to find another path forward.”
Siskel said the substance of police reform is not at issue, but the process.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel recently backed off his commitment to have federal oversight. Siskel, however, says the city believes it is important to have an independent set of eyes overseeing the reform effort.