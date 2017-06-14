WATCH LIVE: Shooting In Alexandria, Virginia, Involving Members Of Congress

17-Year-Old Boy Shot, Critically Wounded In Englewood

June 14, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Englewood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was walking south at 12:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Throop when shots rang out and he realized he’d suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

