James Hodgkinson: 5 Things To Know About Alleged Virginia Shooting Suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) — Here are five things to know about, James Hodgkinson, the man suspected of shooting a congressman and others at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.
1. Hodgkinson was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va. Republican congressman were practicing there for a charity baseball game. U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina said he believes he had a short conversation with Hodgkinson before the shooting. Hodgkinson asked Duncan if Democrats or Republicans were practicing, and Duncan told him it was Republicans.
2. He is from Belleville, Illinois and owned his own home inspection company.
3. On social media, he was critical of President Trump and his political allies. “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.
4. He also appeared to be a supporter of Bernie Sanders, “I want Bernie to win the White House,” according to one post. Another image states: “Democratic Socialism Explained In Three Words: We The People.”
5. Officials told CBS News that Hodgkinson was carrying an M-4 assault rifle and a handgun.
More: Suspect In Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice Dead, From Illinois