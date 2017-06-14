Chicago Residents File Lawsuit Against The City Demanding Federal Supervision Of CPD

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago residents as well as community groups – including Black Lives Matter – have filed a class-action, civil rights lawsuit against the city and some police officers, alleging a pattern of police brutality and asking for something Mayor Emanuel has backed away from: a consent decree.

Among those joining the lawsuit against the city of Chicago: Chante Linwood.

“I am a black woman who lives and works in Chicago, and I know first-hand what it’s like to be targeted by police violence,” she said.

Linwood said she is a DJ in clubs – and went to a Gold Coast club looking for a job prospect.

“Even though my friend who was DJ-ing that night put me on the list, the club security guard wouldn’t let me in because I was wearing Timberlands. And he called over CPD officers.

“Two officers came over, and before I knew it, I was slammed into the side of the building more than once. My hair was pulled and I was shoved to the ground.”

The plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit against the city of Chicago include supporters of the family of Pierre Loury, a 16-year old who was shot and killed by police last year.

A shooting that was not justified, the family said.

A relative, Arewakaren Winters, spoke on behalf of the family demanding, as the federal lawsuit does, that a federal judge oversee reforms in the Chicago Police Department.

And refusing to go along with Mayor Emanuel’s approach, which is to reform the department without a federal judge’s supervision.

“We don’t work for him,” Winters said. “We’re supposed to make that mayor work for us. And I just want him to know that black lives in this city matter. Brown lives in this city matter.”

The lawsuit asks that a federal court oversee the Chicago Police Department – and appoint a monitoring team that would oversee a process to redress what plaintiffs’ attorneys call “years of unchecked police abuse and a code of silence.”

Mayor Emanuel wants an independent monitor to oversee police reforms – without the involvement of a federal judge.

RELATED: Mayor Emanuel Ignores Request About Having The Courts Monitor CPD Changes

The city of Chicago answered the lawsuit by saying it can force change without a federal judge looking over it’s shoulder. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.