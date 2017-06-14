VIRGINIA SHOOTING: Congressman Among 5 Shot In Alexandria | Gunman Identified As Illinois Man | 5 Things To Know About James Hodgkinson | Rep. Rodney Davis: "This Would Have Been A Massacre" If Not For Police

Police Find 4,000 Pounds Of Fireworks In Home

June 14, 2017 6:39 PM
(STMW) — More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized Wednesday at a home in unincorporated Cook County near southwest suburban Lemont.

fw2 Police Find 4,000 Pounds Of Fireworks In Home

Officers received consent to search the home and found about 4,000 pounds of fireworks, about 40 pounds of commercial-grade fireworks and homemade fireworks and materials to make fireworks. (Cook County sheriff’s office)

Sheriff’s police responded about 9:15 a.m. to a domestic trouble call in the 14800 block of Kotlin Road, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office. Inside, they saw what appeared to be boxes of fireworks by the front door.

Officers were allowed to search the home and found about 4,000 pounds of fireworks, including about 40 pounds of commercial-grade and homemade fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office. They also found materials to make fireworks such as flash powder, tubes, fuses and plugs.

fw1 Police Find 4,000 Pounds Of Fireworks In Home

A stockpile of fireworks found inside a Lemont area home. (Cook County sheriff’s office)

Charges were pending against a person who was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

