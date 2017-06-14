Storms Down Trees, Damage Vehicles, No Injuries Reported

(CBS) – Quick but powerful storms hit Evanston on Wednesday, leaving downed trees and other damage in their wake.
What Mother Nature lacked in duration it made up for in intensity and power, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.
Neighbors say at least a half dozen cars off of Harrison sustained damage from debris. Also destroyed were part of a sidewalk and a playground.
Lisa Sparrow’s home was damaged by debris. Fortunately, no one inside was injured.
“I am so thankful that was all that happened because I was home with my two children and it scared the daylights out of everybody,” she says.
Evanston police said no injuries had been reported.
The storms also were blamed for roof damage at NorthShore Evanston Hospital and for causing delays and flight cancellations at Chicago’s airports.