White Sox Pitcher James Shields To Take The Mound Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — RHP James Shields returned to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday after being on the disabled list since April 21.

The 36-year-old pitcher completed the third of his three rehab starts at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday evening. He will be activated and start Sunday in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Shields strained his right lat muscle in a start on April 16. The veteran pitcher was 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA.

“I threw three starts down there,” Shields told reporters. “I got up to 90 pitches the last start. I have progressed pretty well. I am ready to go.”

Shields went five innings on Tuesday, giving up 6 hits and 2 earned runs. He walked three batters and struck out six in his final minor-league tuneup (90 pitches, 52 strikes).

“I was a road warrior for the Charlotte Knights. I got one bus ride in that brought back a lot of memories,” Shields said. “It had been 12 years since I was in the minor leagues. It was a little weird. It was nice to see the new Charlotte Knight Stadium. The new ballpark there is gorgeous.”

With a lifetime record of 134-116, Shields is under contract through 2018. He is paid by both the Padres and White Sox. Chicago’s obligation is at $15 million from this point through next season.

