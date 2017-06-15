Blimp Crashes Outside U.S. Open Golf Tournament Near Milwaukee

CHICAGO (CBS) — A blimp crashed and caught fire during the opening round of the U.S. Open golf tournament outside Milwaukee.
The pilot was injured, suffering burns. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital.
Madison Seigworth was the tournament and tweeted video of the blimp falling out of the sky.
The crash occurred about a half mile outside the course. The USGA issued a statement on Twitter.
CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports the blimp is operated by AirSign.
Play at Erin Hills Golf Course about 30 miles northwest of Milwaukee was not interrupted.