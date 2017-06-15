Blimp Crashes Outside U.S. Open Golf Tournament Near Milwaukee

CHICAGO (CBS) — A blimp crashed and caught fire during the opening round of the U.S. Open golf tournament outside Milwaukee.

The pilot was injured, suffering burns. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Just pulled up to the blimp crash at #usopen. Flight for life just landed to help passenger @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/vTDgNFlEjU — Julie Parise (@juliecbs58) June 15, 2017

Madison Seigworth was the tournament and tweeted video of the blimp falling out of the sky.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

The crash occurred about a half mile outside the course. The USGA issued a statement on Twitter.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports the blimp is operated by AirSign.

Thanks to everyone for your concerns, the blimp pilot is being taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. No details on cause of crash — AirSign (@AirSign) June 15, 2017

Play at Erin Hills Golf Course about 30 miles northwest of Milwaukee was not interrupted.