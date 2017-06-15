Man Charged With Fatal Shooting During McHenry Home Invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — A McHenry County man is in custody for a home invasion and murder that happened almost three weeks ago; and at least one more arrest is expected.

Jared J. Fox, 25, faces felony counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary, according to the McHenry Count sheriff’s office.

It was shortly before 1 a.m. on May 27 when McHenry County authorities responded to a 911 call, in the 1800 block of West Davis Avenue in unincorporated McHenry, about a home invasion and a shooting. Authorities found the homeowner, 52-year-old Donald Jouravleff, shot and seriously wounded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later that evening, the Jouravleff, an Air Force veteran, husband, stepfather and grandfather had died.

A witness told investigators they saw two masked males enter the home, shoot Jouravleff and steal cash.

Authorities put out descriptions of two men wanted in the murder.

Fox, of Wonder Lake, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional arrests are expected.

Fox was ordered held on a $2.5 million bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 21.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said he knows residents must be anxious with one suspect on the loose.

“I do believe that these charges, as well as our ongoing investigation, in the very near future is going to alleviate those fears because those responsible we hope to bring to justice,” he said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team tip line at (815) 363-2201. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

“This announcement is recognized by law enforcement as a first step in seeking justice for the family of Donald and supporting them through closure,” McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said in a statement.

“The tireless work of our investigators over the last 20 days is a testament to the dedication of McHenry County Law Enforcement.”

