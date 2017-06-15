Chicago Boy Becomes Super Hero For A Day

June 15, 2017 10:27 PM By Dana Kozlov
Filed Under: Dana Kozlov, Make-A-Wish, Super Black, Super Hero

(CBS) – Christian Clark is a third-grader by day. In the blink of an elevator ride, he becomes a super hero.

“I’m going to be fighting crime,” the youngster, transformed into Super Black, tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov on his special day.

Almost immediately, the young make a wish foundation recipient faces his first foe, Bane, before moving on to Mr. Freeze.

Freeze is frozen by the 9-year-old, who was born with a life threatening congenital heart issue. Christian survived many open heart surgeries before saving Chicago.

The adventures were made possible by the Make A Wish Illinois and several volunteers and donors.

Members of the Chicago Police Department even escorted Super Black to his match-ups against villains, via motorcade.

 

 

More from Dana Kozlov

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch