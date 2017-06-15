Chicago Boy Becomes Super Hero For A Day

(CBS) – Christian Clark is a third-grader by day. In the blink of an elevator ride, he becomes a super hero.
“I’m going to be fighting crime,” the youngster, transformed into Super Black, tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov on his special day.
Almost immediately, the young make a wish foundation recipient faces his first foe, Bane, before moving on to Mr. Freeze.
Freeze is frozen by the 9-year-old, who was born with a life threatening congenital heart issue. Christian survived many open heart surgeries before saving Chicago.
The adventures were made possible by the Make A Wish Illinois and several volunteers and donors.
Members of the Chicago Police Department even escorted Super Black to his match-ups against villains, via motorcade.