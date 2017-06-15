Emanuel Announces Funding For New Multi-Sport Student Facility

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Park District announced Thursday funding for a new public indoor track facility at Gately Park.
The 134,000 square foot indoor running and training facility, located at 744 E. 103rd St., is the first-of-its-kind in Chicago’s parks, according to city officials. The facility will have the ability to support athletic programs, host national intercollegiate events and serve as one of the first neighborhood campuses for After School Matters.
“The indoor track at Gately Park will create much-needed opportunities for the Pullman and Roseland communities to stay safe, to stay engaged and to stay on track to a brighter future,” Emanuel said. “It will be because of After School Matters, there will be all other types of activities, and mentoring, to make sure that they are getting the academic support as well as the athletic support to achieve their dream.”
Exelon Corporation is helping pay for the facility. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact that the new and improved Gately Park will have on the health, safety and well-being of our community thanks to Mayor Emanuel and the Chicago Park District,” Exelon CEO Chris Crane said.
The indoor park will feature the area’s first hydraulically banked 200-meter track, according to a press release from the City of Chicago. Furthermore, there will be an 8-lane track, a dedicated throwing cage, eight sprint lanes and a warm up area. There will also be seating capacity for up to 3,500 people, with supporting amenities such as, concessions and locker rooms, the press release said.
The facility is due to be completed in 2019.