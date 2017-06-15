Groups Anticipate Gov. Rauner Will Sign Anti-Hate Measure

(CBS) – Some organizations say they’re looking forward to seeing Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sign legislation that would strengthen the state’s hate crime laws.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Officials with the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Chicago say hate crimes are on the rise. West suburban state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit sponsored a bill that would allow those harmed by hate crimes to seek additional damages from the perpetrators and require them to perform community service.
Sadia Covert, a lawyer and activist with the Islamic Center of Naperville, says the legislation’s not enough. Police need more training to know how to recognize and report hate crimes, Covert says.
She helped draft the bill, one of two that passed the Illinois General Assembly this spring.
Rauner promised to sign the bill to allow higher civil damages for victims of hate crimes and require community service and education for those who commit them.
A companion bill proposed by Attorney General Lisa Madigan is reportedly under review by the governor.