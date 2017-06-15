Levine: Davidson, White Sox Surge Past Orioles After Renteria’s Ejection

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some prolonged struggles, the White Sox have come back to life.

Chicago earned a 5-2 win against Baltimore on Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. That allowed the White Sox to take three of four in the series after losing nine of their previous 11.

The White Sox offense ignited with a four-run sixth inning that was the difference after manager Rick Renteria was ejected in the fourth inning. Renteria was tossed by first-base umpire and crew chief Paul Emmel after White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia had been ejected for arguing a called third strike on a check swing.

Renteria charged out of the dugout and was immediately animated.

“I hope they know I don’t like to get tossed,” Renteria said, seemingly in reference to his players and the umpires. “I am just saying we need to be more patient. The players are experiencing the moment. When they react, you have to allow them to react. I am saying from the outside, you have to be more patient.”

Matt Davidson was once again the catalyst for the White Sox offense, as he homered for the fourth straight game and went 2-for-4.

Davidson thought Renteria standing up for Garcia fired up the White Sox.

“He is our leader,” Davidson said of Renteria. “We will do anyhing for him. We know he will do anything for us. We listen to what he says and back him 100 percent.”

Davidson leads the White Sox with 14 home runs despite having fewer at-bats than many of his teammates. Confidence has been a key component for his success this season, in which he’s split time between third base and designated hitter.

“This helps prove all the hard work you have done can make it happen,” Davidson said. “I had come off of two bad weeks. Now I have hit one four consecutive games in a row. We know it is a game of ups and downs. It is pretty fun doing that.”

