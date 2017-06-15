Powerball, Mega Millions To Drop Illinois Due To State’s Budget Crisis

CHICAGO (AP) — A published report says the multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn’t end its budget impasse.

Concern over the state of Illinois’ fiscal condition prompted that decision by the Multi-State Lottery Association, according to internal Illinois Lottery communications.

Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg confirmed to The Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday morning that the games will be dropped without a state budget. He said the association has never threatened to drop the games.

He called it “another example of why the General Assembly needs to deliver a balanced budget to the governor.”

The state reported $99.4 million in Mega Millions sales and $208 million in Powerball sales within the 2016 budget year. It’s unclear how much revenue the state got from the sale of those tickets.

The Multi-State Lottery Association is a non-profit, government-benefit association owned and operated by its 36 member lotteries. All profits are retained by the state lottery and are used to fund projects approved by the state legislatures, according to the association. The Illinois Lottery isn’t part of the association.

Powerball is offered in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is offered in 44 states, along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The budget stalemate could enter a third year if lawmakers don’t reach agreement by July 1. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature have been deadlocked since 2015.

