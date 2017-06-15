Two Charged In Connection To Bridgeview Chase, Manhunt

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been hit with criminal charges, after allegedly trying to hide out near a Bridgeview mosque after crashing during a police chase.
Kelvin Everett has been charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and Gregory Blackwell has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, according to Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania.
The two were arrested after police and the FBI were chasing three suspects in the southwest suburbs Tuesday night. The three bailed out of a car after it spun on an Interstate 294 entrance ramp, officials said. That led to a massive police response with heavily armed officers from several local police departments joining state and federal officers in the late night dragnet.
After running from their getaway vehicle, the suspects attempted to hide out in the area surrounding the Mosque Foundation at 93rd and Oketo.
Police quickly caught up with one suspect, who was arrested after he was found hiding out in some bushes. A second suspect was later found hiding in a private garage. The third suspect remained at large.
FBI and police officials have not provided any details on the original crime the suspects were being chased for.
FBI spokesman Garrett Croon has said the manhunt was not related to a bank robbery.