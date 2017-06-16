Chef Jamie Purviance LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

Jamie Purviance is the master griller and recipe authority for Weber. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, he is the author of more than 15 Weber cookbooks, including Weber’s Way to Grill, a New York Times bestseller.

At Noon today, watch a LIVE cooking demo with with master griller and recipe authority for Weber, Jamie Purviance! Hosted by Dan Bernstein!

FILET MIGNON CROSTINI WITH BALSAMIC ONION JAM

If an appetizer is gone in just a few bites, each bite needs to make a fabulous impression. That’s why we decided to splurge on filet mignon here. The buttery tenderness of the beef tastes luxurious with the tangle of slow-cooked onions and the dollop of heady horseradish cream.

PREP TIME: 20 MINUTES PLUS 45 MINUTES FOR THE JAM

GRILLING TIME: 13 TO 16 MINUTES SERVES 10 TO 12

3 filet mignon steaks, each about 8 ounces and 1½ inches thick 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1½ teaspoons kosher salt ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

_____________________________________________________________________________________

CROSTINI 1 baguette, cut into 25 slices, each about ½ inch thick Extra-virgin olive oil 2 garlic cloves

_____________________________________________________________________________________

CREAM 1/3 cup sour cream 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Balsamic Onion Jam (see below) 1 bunch fresh chives, c hopped (optional)

1. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).

2. Brush the steaks on both sides with the oil, then season on both sides with the salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling.

3. Brush the cooking grates clean. Lightly brush one side of each baguette slice with oil. Grill the slices, oiled side down, over direct medium heat, until toasted on the underside, 1 to 2 minutes (grill one side only). Remove from the grill, let cool, and rub the grilled side lightly with the garlic.

4. Combine the cream ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

5. Grill the steaks over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to your desired doneness, 12 to 14 minutes for medium rare, turning once. (If flare-ups occur, move the steaks temporarily over indirect heat.) Remove from the grill and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Cut the steaks across the grain into ¼-inch-thick slices.

6. Spread a layer of jam on each toasted baguette slice. Place a slice of meat on the jam and top with a small dollop of the cream. Sprinkle with the chives, if desired.

BALSAMIC ONION JAM

2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 large sweet yellow onions, each about 12 ounces, thinly sliced ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup balsamic vinegar ½ cup packed light brown sugar ¼ cup dried currants or raisins

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the butter and olive oil. Add the onions and salt and cook until translucent and reduced in volume by half, about 10 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent browning. Stir in the vinegar, sugar, and currants. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions become jam-like and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 35 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. The jam will thicken as it cools. (The jam can be made up to 2 days ahead. Cover and refrigerate, then bring to room temperature before serving.)

MAKES ENOUGH FOR 10 TO 12 SERVINGS

CAPONATA BRUSCHETTA

Caponata, a Sicilian mixture of cooked eggplant and onion with tomato, olives, and capers, makes an appealing side dish or relish. Mounded on toasted Italian bread with a smear of goat cheese, this tangy-sweet combination makes a terrific appetizer, particularly when you have grilled the eggplant andonions for extra flavor.

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES GRILLING TIME: 11 to 13 MINUTES SERVES 4 (MAKES 8 PIECES)

CAPONATA 1 globe eggplant, about 12 ounces Kosher salt 1 small yellow onion, cut crosswise into ½-inchthick slices 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 medium tomato, seeded and roughly chopped 15 Kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil leaves 1 tablespoon drained capers 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic Freshly ground black pepper __________________________________________________________

8 slices Italian or other coarse country bread, each about ½ inch thick and 4 inches wide 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled

1. Remove about ½ inch from both ends of the eggplant. Cut the eggplant crosswise into ½-inch-thick slices. Rub both sides of the eggplant slices thoroughly with salt. Let the slices sit in a colander in the sink or over a plate for about 30 minutes to draw out their bitter juices. Rinse the slices well and pat dry. Lightly brush both sides of the eggplant and onion slices with the oil.

2. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).

3. Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the eggplant and onion slices over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until well marked and tender, 10 to 12 minutes, turning once. Remove from the grill.

4. When the eggplant and onion slices are cool enough to handle, coarsely chop them and transfer to a medium bowl. Add the tomato, olives, basil, capers, vinegar, and garlic and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Grill the bread slices over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until toasted, about 1 minute, turning once. Remove from the grill.

6. Divide the goat cheese evenly among the bread slices, spreading it with a knife. Spoon the caponata over the goat cheese, again dividing evenly. Serve at room temperature.

Filet Mignon Crostini with Balsamic Onion Jam from Weber’s Greatest Hits by Jamie Purviance and Ray Kachatorian. Copyright © 2017 by Jamie Purviance. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Caponata Bruschetta from Weber’s Greatest Hits by Jamie Purviance and Ray Kachatorian. Copyright © 2017 by Jamie Purviance. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.