2 Killed, 10 Wounded In Thursday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy and an elderly man were shot dead, and at least 10 people were wounded in separate attacks across Chicago on Thursday, including one near Millennium Park.

The teen was found on a sidewalk by officers responding to a West Side Austin neighborhood shooting at 11:14 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas. Ahmad Smith, 17, had been shot in the “buttocks area” and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:28 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the neighborhood.

About 4:45 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, a 78-year-old man was walking home from a store when a car pulled up near 68th Street and Hermitage and someone inside opened fire, hitting him in the head. Gene Gordon, who lived a few blocks away, died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 5:45 p.m., authorities said. He wasn’t the intended target.

The downtown shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Michigan, across the street from Millennium Park. A 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but he wasn’t cooperative with detectives, police said.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened in Austin about 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Adams, where someone shot a 25-year-old man in the buttocks. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Three men were shot in Humboldt Park 30 minutes earlier. They were standing on a corner in the 900 block of North Homan when several people walked up and opened fire, hitting a 24-year-old in the back, a 27-year-old in the leg and a 34-year-old in the groin. Their conditions were stabilized at hospitals, police said.

At 10:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in Gresham’s 8800 block of South Wallace. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center, police said.

About 9:15 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 4100 block of West Wellington in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side left a 23-year-old man in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the groin.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the arm and thigh about 4:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State in Park Manor. He was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Just after 4 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and armpit in an Avondale drive-by attack in the 3300 block of North Ridgeway. He was stabilized at Illinois Masonic, police said.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. in Park Manor’s 6900 block of South King Drive. Two gunmen opened fire on a 23-year-old man standing on a back porch with friends, hitting him in the shoulder and back. He was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)