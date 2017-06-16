Children Reportedly Shot Outside South Side Elementary School

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two children have reportedly been shot on a playground outside a South Side elementary school.
The children, ages 7 and 13, ran into the school after shots rang out, according to community activist Andrew Holmes. One of the children was shot in the hand, Holmes said. The injuries to the second child were not immediatly clear, but their conditions were said to be non-life threatening.
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m.
“We all hit the floor, it was a drive by,” according to one witness.
The shooting reportedly happened at Warren Elementary School, 9239 S. Jeffrey, in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to police dispatch reports.
“Numerous casings” were found at the scene, according to police scanner traffic.
According to premliminary information, police have a person of interest in custody.