Jose Quintana Solid In 11-4 White Sox Win Over Blue Jays

June 16, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Melky Cabrera homered, doubled and drove in five runs against his former team, leading Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox over the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Friday night.

Cabrera connected for his seventh homer, a three-run drive in the fifth inning that made it 11-2. The White Sox went to win for the fifth time in seven games.

Jose Quintana (3-8) snapped a four-game losing streak with his first win since May 2. He improved to 5-0 in five starts in Toronto.

The left-hander surrendered home runs to Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce, two of the five hits he gave up over seven innings.

Joe Biagini (1-6) lasted just 33 pitches, getting yanked with no outs in the second. He was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in the shortest start of his career.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)

 

